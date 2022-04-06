Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in announcing his proposal to allocate $150 million in surplus funding toward coastal restoration and protection projects.

“At this moment, we are reaping the rewards of over a decade and a half of planning and implementation efforts,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have invested in the science and directed every available dollar toward projects that deliver real benefits to our people. Our track record of investment and implementation has allowed CPRA’s program to grow steadily into the success story it is today. The confidence we have in our coastal program has now been reaffirmed by an even larger investment from the federal government. I am now asking the Legislature to help us recover further from the devastating hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 by dedicating $150 million of state surplus to projects that will make us safer and more resilient well into the future.”

Fifteen coastal projects will receive surplus funding, including $84.5 million allocated to restoration efforts and $65 million toward hurricane and flood protection projects across 13 parishes.

“This is a pivotal moment for the coastal program. Our 2023 Annual Plan is the largest in CPRA history, with over a billion dollars allocated for construction and major investments in hurricane protection, sediment diversions, and 23 dredging projects across our coast,” said CPRA Chairman Chip Kline. “We are excited to see the prioritization of vital coastal restoration and protection projects in this year’s surplus funding.”

Projects include:

$2 million toward funding the Atchafalaya Basin Program for enhanced recreational opportunities and environmental restoration efforts

for enhanced recreational opportunities and environmental restoration efforts $8 million in funding for the Cameron Gulf Shoreline Protection project in Cameron Parish

project in Cameron Parish $11 million for construction of the Grand Bayou Ridge Restoration & Canal Backfilling project in Plaquemines Parish

project in Plaquemines Parish $6.5 million toward funding breakwaters in Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish

in Jefferson Parish $12 million for construction of the LaBranche Shoreline Protection project in St. Charles Parish

project in St. Charles Parish $30 million for construction of the Pailet and Crown Point Basin polders of the Lafitte Tidal Protection project in Jefferson Parish

project in Jefferson Parish $200,000 to complete exhibit area buildouts in the LSU Center for River Studies in Baton Rouge

in Baton Rouge $10 million toward funding the Montz Pump Station in St. Charles Parish

in St. Charles Parish $10 million toward funding improvements to the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection System in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes

in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes $38 million for design and construction of the Northwest Little Lake Marsh Creation : Increment 2 in Lafourche Parish

: Increment 2 in Lafourche Parish $2 million to leverage funds provided by partners to implement Restoration Partnership projects coast wide

projects coast wide $10 million toward the Southwest Coastal Project in Cameron, Calcasieu, and Vermilion parishes

in Cameron, Calcasieu, and Vermilion parishes $5 million toward construction of the Ted Gisclair Lock Structure in Lafourche Parish

in Lafourche Parish $5 million toward Vermilion Parish Projects, including funding for shoreline protection and ridge restoration projects at Cheniere au Tigre and for an increment of the North Vermilion Bay Shoreline Protection Project

“Coastal Louisiana’s importance to the Nation is underscored by the Administration and Congress’ recent investment of more than $2.6 billion under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs acts,” said Col. Stephen Murphy, commander of the USACE New Orleans District. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the State of Louisiana in delivering their commitment to support the area’s recovery and improve its resiliency to future conditions.”