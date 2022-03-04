Gov. Edwards Announces $17.68M FEMA Hazard Mitigation Funds Approved for Terrebonne Parish

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced that Terrebonne Parish will receive $17.68 million to start the recovery from Hurricane Ida. The funding is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and part of the first $100M available to Louisiana related to Hurricane Zeta, the severe winter weather event in 2021, the May 2021 flooding event, and Hurricane Ida. At least one more allocation is anticipated to be awarded to Terrebonne Parish for Hurricane Ida. The Parish will receive another $823,000 of HMGP funding as a result of Hurricane Zeta.

$10M of this funding is earmarked for demolition and reconstruction or elevation of substantially damaged structures. Parish President Gordon Dove said that “the Parish will strategically use any and all funds available to improve the safety and economic future of Terrebonne Parish. This recovery starts with our residents having safe homes.”

The Parish has received survey responses and calls from Parish residents requesting assistance in rebuilding and has hired Rostan, LLC to assist in preparing the applications for individuals. Those in need of reconstruction or elevation should call (985) 235-0067 for more information. Any documentation already provided to the parish has been forwarded to these partners.

The remaining funds can be expended as needed on localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures, emergency power for critical facilities, replacing damaged buildings and infrastructure, and other recovery efforts. These are being valued and prioritized as quickly as possible to make use of available funding and get to construction as soon as possible.

This funding is in addition to millions of dollars that will be received under the FEMA Public Assistance program that pays for the rebuilding of public facilities damaged by the storm.