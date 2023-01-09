Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission

Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and fisherman,” said, “Being part of a governmental team dedicated to maintaining the experiences I have had is a dream position for me. I thank Gov. Jon Bel Edwards for providing me with a chance to make a difference in making Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise even better.”

He will serve as an at-large member of the seven-person commission until December 31, 2028.

Brister, owner of Brister Law Firm, also serves as an Assistant District Attorney in Lake Providence and has served on the Lake Providence Watershed Council. He is married to Laurie Reis Brister, a District Court Judge in the Louisiana 6th Judicial District. The Bristers have two children, Allison, an event planner in Ruston, and Jacob, an attorney in Monroe.