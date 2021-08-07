Gov. Edwards, Bishop Fabre Call for Prayer and Fasting During Lunch for Three Days

Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon Louisianans who believe in the power of prayer to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying and fasting during their lunch time for three days for Louisiana health care workers and all of those who are sick with or affected by COVID-19. In addition to prayer, the Governor encourages all Louisianans to help slow the spread of COVID by getting their vaccines and wearing masks whenever they are indoors and in public.

“Yesterday, I asked hundreds of ministers and pastors throughout Louisiana to join me during the lunch hour next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in praying and fasting for our state, and I am extending this invitation to anyone and everyone who is so inclined, no matter their religious beliefs. I believe very strongly in the power of prayer, and there are thousands of people right now in Louisiana who need to be lifted up in prayer. So I hope you will join your prayers to mine for healing and protection,” Gov. Edwards said. “I will be praying that our sick may fight this illness, that the medical professionals caring for them can remain strong and safe, that our children, teachers and school support staff can safely begin the school year and that our people will do everything they can to help us slow the spread of this terrible virus.”

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Bishop Shelton Fabre invites our local faithful to join in the Governor’s days of fasting.

“Our state and local area continue to struggle greatly under the effects of this fourth surge of COVID cases. The data overwhelmingly shows increases in positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths, and our local hospitals continue to operate at maximum capacity.

In addition to working to change this trend with a renewed emphasis on social distancing, masks, and vaccinations, Governor Edwards and the First Lady have invited us to commit to prayer and fasting for our state. I join my own support to this invitation, knowing the real power of prayer and fasting.

Therefore, along with Governor Edwards and the rest of the state, I invite you to three days of intentional prayer and “lunch-time” fasting on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week.

May the Lord continue to be with us, and may our efforts of prayer and fasting bear much fruit in our state and diocese.”