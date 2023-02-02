Gov. Edwards Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action

On Feb. 1, 2023, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force marked the first year of progress toward the goals of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan with the release of the 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights key accomplishments that helped reduce the state’s greenhouse gas footprint while improving health outcomes, conserving natural resources and adapting to the impacts of climate change.
“Louisiana is building a pathway to a better future for our people and our economy by pursuing projects and programs that advance our Climate Action Plan,” said Governor Edwards. “By taking a leadership role in addressing climate change, Louisiana attracts billions of dollars in private investment in climate-conscious economic development and becomes more competitive for billions in federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. For all the amazing progress in this report, we are still just getting started.”
The 2023 Annual Report provides highlights on the implementation of projects and updates on investments of time and energy building programs and capacity that are laying the groundwork for future successes. Organized according to the 8 sections in the Climate Action Plan, the report contains updates including:
Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan was endorsed by Governor Edwards on February 1, 2022. The Plan complements the state’s other adaptation efforts including the Coastal Master Plan, the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, and the Adaptive Governance Initiative to form a comprehensive, statewide approach to climate action.
The 2023 Annual Report can be viewed or downloaded here.
The Louisiana Climate Action Plan can be viewed or downloaded here.