Gov. Edwards Celebrates One Year Since Passage of BIL, $4 Billion in Infrastructure Funding for Louisiana and Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Funding for Women and Minority Businesses

One year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), $4 billion in BIL funding has already been announced for more than 120 projects across Louisiana. The state is also expected to receive approximately $5.9 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges, according to the White House.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly urged his staff and cabinet officials to ensure all of Louisiana is taking advantage of BIL opportunities. Today, Gov. Edwards issued Executive Order#2022-19, which aims to increase access to BIL-funded projects for businesses that are small, minority, women and veteran-owned, and disadvantaged. It also seeks to increase access to BIL funding for local and tribal governments, nonprofits, and other community organizations.

“One year in, Louisiana is just beginning to feel the tremendous positive impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Gov. Edwards. “This legislation is enabling us to make the transformative infrastructure investments that have been long overdue in our state—investments in roads and bridges, ports, rail, broadband, water systems, orphaned wells, electric vehicles, and more. I would like to thank President Biden, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and U.S. Representative Troy Carter for supporting this law that will improve quality of life, create jobs, and set Louisiana up for a more prosperous future.”

Among the already-announced projects, Louisiana was the first state in the country to be awarded broadband expansion funding from BIL. Last month, Governor Edwards announced that $320 million in BIL funds had been awarded to two Louisiana companies to expand manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, creating hundreds of jobs. BIL funding will also provide $270 million to local governments to repair locally-owned bridges. And BIL dollars for water infrastructure will complement Louisiana’s ongoing effort to use federal American Rescue Plan dollars to improve rural water systems. These are just a few of many, many crucial infrastructure projects in Louisiana that will receive BIL funding.

“The BIL has paved the way for DOTD to make progress on much-needed projects across the state that otherwise would not have advanced due to funding constraints,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Investments like this are what will push our nation and economy forward, especially in Louisiana with our aging infrastructure. With the help of Congressional leaders like Sen. Cassidy and Rep. Carter, this administration has ensured that Louisiana will move major projects forward over the coming years with the passing of the bipartisan law.”

To view the White House’s fact sheet on the impact of the BIL on Louisiana, click here. And see below for a breakdown of BIL funding highlights already announced for Louisiana.

BIL Announced Funding Highlights—November 2021 – November 2022

More than $4 billion announced for over 120 projects in Louisiana

Roads and Bridges – $2.4 billion

Internet – Total TBA, at least $100 million

Water – $101 million

Public Transit & Clean Buses – $142 million

Electric Vehicle Charging – $27 million

Clean Energy & Power – $370 million

Airports & Ports – $588 million

Resilience – $367 million