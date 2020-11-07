Gov. Edwards congratulates President-elect Joe Biden

From Governor John Bel Edwards:

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory.

2020 has been a long, trying year for our nation and our state, but never has it been more important that we come together as Americans to move forward. I have always been committed to working with our President, regardless of party, in order to best serve the people of Louisiana. This is more important than ever as we continue to recover from three devastating hurricanes and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I had the pleasure of working with then Vice President Biden during my first year as Governor when, like this year, Louisiana faced many hardships. I am confident that we will once again overcome the challenges before us, and I look forward to working with him again.

I wish President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families all the best, and I appreciate the assistance the Trump administration has provided Louisiana during our times of need.