Gov. Edwards’ Counsel Responds to Request to Testify for the Circumstances and Investigation of Ronald Greene’s Death

Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive counsel responded to the request from the Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene, confirming that the Governor and his counsel will appear as requested.

The letter read:

“I am in receipt of the letters directed to me, Tina Vanichchagorn, and Governor Edwards requesting that we appear before the Select Committee on June 16, 2022. As I communicated to you when we discussed this issue on March 7th, and as the Governor has stated publicly several times, he expects full cooperation with the committee and would be willing to personally appear to discuss his role in this matter. Thus, the Governor, Ms. Vanichchagorn, and I agree to appear before the committee on June 16. We are confident that this testimony will demonstrate that neither the Governor nor anyone on his staff had any role in any attempt to cover up the facts related to Mr. Greene’s death,” Executive Counsel Matthew Block wrote to Chairman Tanner Magee.