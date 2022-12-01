Gov. Edwards Encourages Rural Communities to Take Advantage of Rural Development Support for Federal Funding Opportunities

Following a recent meeting with the regional directors of the Governor’s Office of Rural Development, Gov. John Bel Edwards is encouraging rural communities to reach out to the Office for help taking advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Justice40 initiative.
“Louisiana’s rural areas are the lifeblood of our state, and I have tasked my administration with doing everything we can to revitalize these communities,” said Gov. Edwards. “More resources are available for rural communities now than ever before and our Office of Rural Development is here to help local communities access those federal dollars.”
Office of Rural Development Executive Director Noble Ellington and his team are offering hands-on assistance to Louisiana’s rural communities, their local officials, and businesses. The Office of Rural Development wants to help rural communities participate in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Justice40 initiative which requires that 40 percent of the federal BIL funding be spent in impoverished and disadvantaged communities across the United States.
Local projects will be focused on but not limited to the nine pillars of rural development: broadband, clean water, economic development, education, finance, healthcare, infrastructure, workforce development, and agriculture.
Contact information for your local regional director and for the Office of Rural Development can be found below and at https://gov.louisiana.gov/page/rural-development-office.
Noble Ellington, Executive Director
318-282-2582
Noble.ellington@la.gov
Ali Armstrong, Executive Assistant and Communications Director
225-252-8234
Ali.armstrong@la.gov
Parishes: Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines
Diane Hollis, Regional Director
225-481-3144
margaret.hollis@la.gov
Parishes: Ascension, EBR, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Point Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana
Major Coleman, Regional Director
225-328-3692
major.coleman@la.gov
Parishes: Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, Terrebonne
Michelle Eroche, Regional Director
225-481-3145
michelle.eroche@la.gov
Parishes: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermillion
Position Vacant — Contact Office of Rural Development Executive Director Noble Ellington for assistance.
Noble Ellington, Executive Director
318-282-2582
Noble.ellington@la.gov
Parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis
Emily Stine, Regional Director
225-328-1643
emily.stine@la.gov
Parishes: Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, Winn
Lindlay Howell, Regional Director
225-324-9216
lindlay.howell@la.gov
Parishes: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine. Webster
Carlos Jones, Regional Director
225-329-7419
carlos.jones@la.gov
Parishes: Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll
Bubba Chaney, Regional Director
225-324-9351
charles.chaney@la.gov