Gov. Edwards gives statement as Master Trooper Gaubert is mourned

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was on duty where he was shot and killed from ambush in Prairieville on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The suspect had shot and wounded two neighbors in French Settlement before stealing a pickup truck. The man then drove to his sister’s home in Prairieville where he murdered her and wounded her husband. That’s when he opened fire on a Louisiana State Trooper who attempted to pull the truck over and the man fled and remained at large throughout the day. During this incident, Trooper Gauvert was shot during the ambush as he sat in his patrol car filling out paperwork near the intersection of Airline Hwy. and Old Jefferson Hwy. His body was discovered 12 hours after he was shot. The subject was arrested later that evening.

“Losing a co-worker like Adam puts a hole in your heart,” Col. Lamar A. Davis, the superintendent of the State Police, said at the briefing. He said that it was “absolutely unacceptable” that it took so long for the police to discover that Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year agency veteran, had been fatally shot. Trooper Gaubert will be laid to rest this weekend.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement as he mourns the death of Master Trooper Gauvert and said, “Master Trooper Adam Gaubert dedicated his long career with the Louisiana State Police to protecting the people of our state and it is with a heavy heart that I mourn his death from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Saturday. He served selflessly and courageously to keep our people and our communities safe, and he represents the best of all us.

Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Gaubert and his family, his friends, and the many people whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are also with the Louisiana State Police family, as it has lost a dedicated and loyal teammate and a brother.

Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred. I am thankful for Louisiana State Police and all law enforcement agencies that worked together to capture the suspect in these homicides. It is my hope that we will have a clearer picture of what happened as the investigation continues and that justice will be served for Trooper Gaubert.”