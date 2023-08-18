Gov. Edwards Holds Unified Command Group Meeting as State Grapples with Heat, Enters the Heart of Hurricane Season

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a Unified Command Group (UCG) meeting at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) as the state enters what is traditionally the peak of hurricane activity. While there is no imminent tropical threat at the moment, state agencies reported plans related to a potential threat and discussed ongoing efforts related to the extreme heat blanketing the state the past several weeks.

“We were fortunate to have a quiet hurricane season last year,” said Gov. Edwards. “While this season has gotten off to a quiet start for Louisiana, there is no guarantee that will continue. We are reviewing plans and receiving updates from our state and federal partners. We also encourage the public to also take preparedness steps. Check your emergency supplies, review your insurance policies to make sure you understand your coverage and develop a communications plan to stay in touch with family members during an emergency. Find more on finalizing your plans at GetAGamePlan.org.

In addition to monitoring for any potential tropical threat, we continue to face ongoing problems related to extreme heat this summer. Wildfires have impacted much of the state, emergency rooms have reported major spikes in heat-related illnesses and unfortunately there have been 16 heat-related deaths confirmed by LDH as of August 4. I have signed an emergency declaration as we stand ready to support our local partners with resources tied to these conditions. Please use extreme caution if outdoors while these conditions exist.”



