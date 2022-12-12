Gov. Edwards Honors GOLD Award and Inclusive Art Recipients, including Gray Native Educator

Keep Nicholls Beautiful Awarded Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate Grant
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2022 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol.


The GOLD Awards recognize extraordinary individuals and organizations that have contributed their time and talents to benefit the lives of persons with disabilities in Louisiana.

“These awards are given to individuals who have been nominated because they go above and beyond every day to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities,” said Gov. Edwards. “Many people never understand how fiercely those living with disabilities have to advocate for themselves and their families until it’s their loved one in need of the assistance. But we’ve come a long way in Louisiana, and that’s in large part because of the efforts of those here today. Whether you’re an advocate, a volunteer, or a service provider, I thank you for your selfless work on behalf of Louisianans with disabilities.”

The recipients of the 2022 GOLD Awards and Inclusive Art Contest are:


2022 GOLD Award Recipients

  • Distinguished Merit Award  Kathy Dwyer of Metarie
  • Patsy Barrett Memorial Award Lynn Stevens of Shreveport
  • Ken Vince Memorial Award  David Green of New Orleans
  • Educator of the Year Award Charles Michel, EdD of Gray
  • April Dunn Youth of the Year Award  Garrison St. Martin of Calhoun
  • Family of the Year Award The Billings-Roger Family of Baton Rouge
  • Volunteer of the Year Award  Kathleen Cannino of Covington
  • Direct Support Person of Year Award   Rodricka Winn of Shreveport
  • Elected Official of the Year Award  Representative Rodney Lyons of Harvey
  • Public Servant of the Year Award John Schweitzer, PhD of Baton Rouge
  • Service Provider of the Year Award Family & Youth Counseling of Lake Charles
  • Veteran of the Year Award SGT Billy Robbins of Gonzales
  • Employer of the Year Award Susan Riehn with Families Helping Families of SWLA

 

2022 Inclusive Art Contest Award Recipients

K-4th Grade Division


  • First Place- Jordan McGee
  • Second Place- Mia Hunter
  • Third Place- Julian Brady

5th- 8th Grade Division

  • First Place- Fischer Ahrens (Lynette Fontenot Excellence in Inclusion Award winner)
  • Second Place- Bailey Ann Bumblis
  • Third Place- Nyla Reynolds

9th- 10th Grade Division

  • First Place- Amy Do
  • Second Place- Madelyn McKearon
  • Third Place- Kaitlyn Meche

11th- 12th Grade Division


  • First Place- Teagan Griffin
  • Second Place- Amelie Wilson
  • Third Place- Tia Evans

Adult Division

  • First Place- Bonnie Dempster
  • Second Place- Hailey Enamorado
  • Third Place- Xavier Johnson

 

Watch Educator of the year, Gray native Charles Michel, EdD below:

 

