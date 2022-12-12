Gov. Edwards Honors GOLD Award and Inclusive Art Recipients, including Gray Native Educator

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2022 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol.
The GOLD Awards recognize extraordinary individuals and organizations that have contributed their time and talents to benefit the lives of persons with disabilities in Louisiana.
“These awards are given to individuals who have been nominated because they go above and beyond every day to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities,” said Gov. Edwards. “Many people never understand how fiercely those living with disabilities have to advocate for themselves and their families until it’s their loved one in need of the assistance. But we’ve come a long way in Louisiana, and that’s in large part because of the efforts of those here today. Whether you’re an advocate, a volunteer, or a service provider, I thank you for your selfless work on behalf of Louisianans with disabilities.”
The recipients of the 2022 GOLD Awards and Inclusive Art Contest are:
2022 GOLD Award Recipients
2022 Inclusive Art Contest Award Recipients
K-4th Grade Division
5th- 8th Grade Division
9th- 10th Grade Division
11th- 12th Grade Division
Adult Division
Watch Educator of the year, Gray native Charles Michel, EdD below: