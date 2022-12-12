Gov. Edwards Honors GOLD Award and Inclusive Art Recipients, including Gray Native Educator

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2022 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol.

The GOLD Awards recognize extraordinary individuals and organizations that have contributed their time and talents to benefit the lives of persons with disabilities in Louisiana.

“These awards are given to individuals who have been nominated because they go above and beyond every day to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities,” said Gov. Edwards. “Many people never understand how fiercely those living with disabilities have to advocate for themselves and their families until it’s their loved one in need of the assistance. But we’ve come a long way in Louisiana, and that’s in large part because of the efforts of those here today. Whether you’re an advocate, a volunteer, or a service provider, I thank you for your selfless work on behalf of Louisianans with disabilities.”

The recipients of the 2022 GOLD Awards and Inclusive Art Contest are:

2022 GOLD Award Recipients

Distinguished Merit Award Kathy Dwyer of Metarie

Patsy Barrett Memorial Award Lynn Stevens of Shreveport

Ken Vince Memorial Award David Green of New Orleans

Educator of the Year Award Charles Michel, EdD of Gray

April Dunn Youth of the Year Award Garrison St. Martin of Calhoun

Family of the Year Award The Billings-Roger Family of Baton Rouge

Volunteer of the Year Award Kathleen Cannino of Covington

Direct Support Person of Year Award Rodricka Winn of Shreveport

Elected Official of the Year Award Representative Rodney Lyons of Harvey

Public Servant of the Year Award John Schweitzer, PhD of Baton Rouge

Service Provider of the Year Award Family & Youth Counseling of Lake Charles

Veteran of the Year Award SGT Billy Robbins of Gonzales

Employer of the Year Award Susan Riehn with Families Helping Families of SWLA

2022 Inclusive Art Contest Award Recipients

K-4th Grade Division

First Place- Jordan McGee

Second Place- Mia Hunter

Third Place- Julian Brady

5th- 8th Grade Division

First Place- Fischer Ahrens (Lynette Fontenot Excellence in Inclusion Award winner)

Second Place- Bailey Ann Bumblis

Third Place- Nyla Reynolds

9th- 10th Grade Division

First Place- Amy Do

Second Place- Madelyn McKearon

Third Place- Kaitlyn Meche

11th- 12th Grade Division

First Place- Teagan Griffin

Second Place- Amelie Wilson

Third Place- Tia Evans

Adult Division

First Place- Bonnie Dempster

Second Place- Hailey Enamorado

Third Place- Xavier Johnson

Watch Educator of the year, Gray native Charles Michel, EdD below: