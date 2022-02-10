Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on Legislative Select Committee Investigating Ronald Greene Incident

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the formation of the Select Committee to Investigate Ronald Greene Incident in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Gov. Edwards said, “I welcome any and all legislative oversight and hope that this will be a productive, nonpartisan discussion of how to continue the ongoing reforms at Louisiana State Police so that what happened the night of Ronald Greene’s death never happens again.

Like so many others, I am anxiously awaiting the outcome of the federal civil rights investigation into Mr. Greene’s death. I am hopeful that the outcome of this investigation, which has been pending for more than two years, will provide answers and justice for the Greene family.

I agree wholeheartedly with the Speaker that transparency is necessary in any investigation into this matter, whether that investigation is conducted by the USDOJ, the Senate Committee on State Police Oversight that has been conducting hearings on this matter, or this newly created House Select Committee. I am certain that any fair and impartial investigation will conclude that I made no attempt to impede or interfere with any investigation into Mr. Greene’s death. Any allegation to the contrary is simply not true.

I continue to pray for Mr. Greene’s family and it is my sincere hope the study by this committee into the events surrounding his death is an earnest investigation into the truth of what has happened since the early morning hours of May 10, 2019. They deserve no less.”

An eight-member bipartisan committee has been compiled to study events surrounding the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene while in State Police custody in 2019, a move House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said was prompted in part by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ comments on the controversy.

The review committee will be chaired by House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma. Others on the panel are Reps. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans; Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge; Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans; C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville; and Debbie Villio, R-Kenner. The committee will meet and take testimony after the special session on redistricting, which could last until Feb. 20.

The death of Ronald Greene after a police chase in 2019 attracted new scrutiny after the publication of police body camera footage that appeared to show a different version of events than the one given by the Louisiana State Police.