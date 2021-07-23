Gov. Edwards, LDH Announce the Second Round of Shot At A Million Winners

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the second winners of the Shot At A Million COVID-19 campaign. Congratulations to Edwina Jones and Andrew Homan for going sleeves up and doing their part to protect themselves, their families and their communities during this pandemic.

Edwina Jones and Andrew Homan were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Edwina Jones, 65 years old from Marrero, won the second $100,000 cash prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

Andrew Homan, 14 years old of Slidell, won the second $100,000 scholarship prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

“Ms. Jones and Andrew and his parents have done the right thing and the best thing by getting vaccinated against this virus that is sadly spreading once again throughout our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “They understand that it is our best defense against the virus and best chance of putting this pandemic behind us. I hope their stories will inspire others who have not made the decision to get their shot. The vaccines are safe and effective and can help significantly reduce the chances of getting sick or being hospitalized. Our cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing because of the Delta variant and the overwhelming majority are among the unvaccinated. It is not an understatement to say that deciding to get vaccinated is making a life-saving decision.”

Click here to meet the winners.

Louisiana will hold two more weekly drawings:

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing

Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship.

As of noon on July 23, more than 800,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

“We’re so excited to have a second week of Shot At A Million winners who we can reward for going #SleevesUp,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “As the more contagious Delta variant spreads and infects more people, it’s that much more urgent for Louisianans to join Edwina and Andrew in getting the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones. We’ve seen a clear uptick in weekly vaccinations – clearly other Louisianans are feeling that urgency and are wasting no time in getting their shot.”

Registration for the Shot At A Million program will continue through July 31. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of two remaining $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of seven remaining $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they received their vaccine.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by July 31, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT.

Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.