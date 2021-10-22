Gov. Edwards Names Casey Tingle as Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Gov. John Bel Edwards promoted Casey Tingle to the role of director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, following the resignation of Gen. James Waskom from the role he had served in since January 2016. Waskom is on medical leave until January and Tingle will serve as acting director until that time.

“Gen. Jim Waskom has served the people of our nation and our state admirably throughout his career, and Louisiana is better for his service. In addition to his work as the longest serving director in the history of GOHSEP, he is a veteran of the United States Army who served three combat tours during Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom/New Dawn. It is not lost on me that after a military career that included 30 months in a combat zone overseas, when Jim could have done anything else, he chose to continue working for our people. We need more public servants like Jim who work to solve problems and execute plans when faced with life-threatening challenges,” Gov. Edwards said. “I feel deeply indebted to him for his dedication, counsel and drive on behalf of our people. After six years, six hurricanes, the historic 2016 floods, winter storms and the pandemic, I feel that I have been in the trenches with Jim, who has been a steady leader for the GOHSEP team and a trusted, expert advisor to me. His knowledge and expertise were instrumental in strengthening our working relationships with parishes, other states and our federal partners. Gen. Waskom is leaving because it is what is best for him and his family. Donna and I wish him well and will be praying for him. I hope our paths continue to cross in the future, as he is a true friend, Louisianan and American patriot.”

The Governor has named Casey Tingle as the acting director of GOHSEP. Tingle has worked at GOHSEP since 2009, serving over many critical disaster assistance programs and supporting all aspects of response and recovery.

“Casey is an experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated public servant who has focused his career on helping our state respond to and recover from a number of natural disasters, with a keen eye on how mitigation can protect our communities and make our lives better. He has served in various roles at GOHSEP, giving him a broad overview of the agency’s functions and the best way that it can serve our local leaders and our people during times of crisis,” Gov. Edwards said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him and am confident that he is a strong leader who can work with our partners to continue Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricanes Ida, Laura and Delta, flooding and the winter storms, while also ensuring that our state is ready to respond to any future disasters we may face.”

“It has been an honor to serve under Jim Waskom’s leadership for the past six years. On behalf of the GOHSEP team, we are grateful for Jim’s service to our nation, our state and our agency. His leadership in the face of so many challenges leaves a lasting impact on our staff, our emergency management partners, and the people of Louisiana. I hope to continue that legacy moving forward.”

CASEY TINGLE BIOGRAPHY

Since starting at GOHSEP in 2009, Tingle has served in various roles at GOHSEP, including assistant deputy director for Management and Finance; assistant deputy director for Hazard Mitigation Assistance and deputy director, chief of staff. In all of these roles, Casey has seen firsthand the important work of the GOHSEP team and developed partnerships at the local, state and federal levels. Tingle managed three mitigation grant programs, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA), and Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) which represent over $2.5 billion in funding for critical projects to protect life and property from the risks of natural hazards. In addition, Casey has served in a leadership role for the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA).

Before coming to GOHSEP, Tingle was a senior associate with Quadel Consulting working on the Road Home Program and he also worked in budgeting and grants management for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Public Safety Services.

Tingle is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana and a graduate of Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Louisiana State University, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Stacie, have three children.