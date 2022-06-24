Gov. Edwards tests positive for Covid

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement on social media this afternoon, presumably after returning from a groundbreaking ceremony in Leeville:

Following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated against COVID and up-to-date on recommended booster doses. I don’t currently have symptoms and will follow guidance from the CDC and isolate for 5 days.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID.

I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time.