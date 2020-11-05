Gov. Edwards to extend Phase 3 for four more weeks

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will extend Louisiana’s Phase 3 COVID-19 rules for four more weeks, keeping all current restrictions in place until at least Dec. 4.

Louisiana went into Phase 3 on September 12.

The announcement comes after 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant declined to temporarily block Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday. The temporary restraining order was at the request of Attorney General Jeff Landry.

According to multiple reports, Louisiana is not expected to move past Phase 3 until a vaccine is widely available.