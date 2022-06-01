Gov. Edwards Vetoes Two Bills from 2022 Regular Legislative Session

Governor Edwards has announced that he has vetoed two bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

Senate Bill 381 has been vetoed because “it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices. The “Louisiana Credit Access Loan Act” was created to establish additional load opportunities for individuals who have difficulty obtaining loans through traditional banks. However, Edwards said, “I have long been opposed to payday loan products which are designed to keep vulnerable individuals in debt, often times paying exponentially higher rates of interest than would otherwise be available at commercial banks. While I would be willing to support, and sign into law, a bill that reforms payday loans in a manner that provides appropriate safeguards on interest rates and fees, this bill unfortunately does not meet that standard.”

House Bill 216 was vetoed at the request of the bill’s author, Representative Roy Daryl Adams. The bill was penned to create the Myrtle Hill Crime Prevention and Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session will wrap up Monday, June 6.