Gov.: No new mandates or mitigation measures

In this morning’s press conference, the Governor says he will be extending the Public Health Emergency on or before January 19th but “at this point I don’t expect any changes to mitigation measures.”

Yesterday, LDH reports 17,592 new Covid cases, breaking the single-day pandemic record yet again. Since 12/30, Louisiana has broken this single-day record four times. Reinfections will also now be reported on the daily Covid dashboard from LDH.

Gov. Edwards and Dr. Joe Kanter continued to drive-home the importance of vaccinations and voluntary compliance to mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.