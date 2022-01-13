Gov.: No new mandates or mitigation measures

Settlement with Student Loan Servicer Navient Announced by Attorney General Jeff Landry
January 13, 2022
SCOTUS halts mandatory Covid-19 vaccine rule for businesses
January 13, 2022

In this morning’s press conference, the Governor says he will be extending the Public Health Emergency on or before January 19th but “at this point I don’t expect any changes to mitigation measures.”



 

Yesterday, LDH reports 17,592 new Covid cases, breaking the single-day pandemic record yet again. Since 12/30, Louisiana has broken this single-day record four times. Reinfections will also now be reported on the daily Covid dashboard from LDH.

 

Gov. Edwards and Dr. Joe Kanter continued to drive-home the importance of vaccinations and voluntary compliance to mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.



