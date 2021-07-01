Governor Edwards Signs Law to Strengthen Title IX Reporting

House Bill 409, proposed by State Representative Aimee Freeman, creates a framework to ensure proper Title IX reporting and accountability. The bill was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards yesterday and became Act No. 472.

The new bill was born out of the recent allegations at LSU against football coach Les Miles.

Governor Edwards said, “I’m proud to have signed HB 409 by Rep. Aimee Freeman into law and have it as part of my legislative package. Born out of disappointment and frustration over the troubling allegations of sexual misconduct at our state’s flagship university, the bill establishes the framework that strengthens and clarifies Title IX reporting and procedures on our college and university campuses. It ensures that when a student reports such a violation, the Title IX process happens timely and thoroughly and that there are severe penalties in place if it does not. I applaud Rep. Freeman and all of the women legislators involved in addressing a serious problem and taking the necessary steps to make certain that all of our institutions of higher learning are safe for our students and that there is real accountability in place.”

The bill decrees the person who is reported to of the sexual harassment complaint must report it promptly, and if they do not, imposes discipline on those who don’t follow the new rules. It also details who will staff the offices that handle complaints and specifies how much universities must pay them.

Read the full bill here.