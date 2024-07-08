Governor Landry Announces Jay Grymes as the Louisiana State Climatologist

Governor Jeff Landry announced that Jay Grymes will be the new State Climatologist. Under this new agreement, GOHSEP and LSU have entered into a partnership. Climatologist Jay Grymes will be a GOHSEP employee functioning as the State Climatologist—reporting directly to GOHSEP and Governor Landry. He will also help LSU teach young folks’ meteorology with a coastal state focus.

“This was a priority identified by our transition team from day one. Making the State Climatologists a GOHSEP employee ensures one concise weather voice coming from the state. This is especially important with the unpredictable weather Louisiana routinely experiences,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Jay has a wealth of experience and knowledge to excel in this role, and I am confident he will do a great job for our entire state.”

“It is a privilege to be a part of GOHSEP’s service and support mission for Louisiana, and I want to thank Governor Landry and GOHSEP Director Thibodeaux for inviting me to join the team. At the same time, I want to thank LSU for naming me State Climatologist and for supporting the Louisiana Office of State Climatology. Most importantly, I look forward to this unique opportunity for strengthening the connection between GOHSEP and LSU and their joint commitment to weather and climate service for the state,” said Climatologist Jay Grymes.

Grymes has more than 30 years of experience in the field of weather and climate, including 25 years in higher education at LSU and the University of Delaware. Grymes joined WAFB in 1996 and was named chief meteorologist in 2003. He previously served as Louisiana’s state climatologist from 1991 to 2003, providing data and information to the state and the media during a number of weather events and storms. He served as a consultant for the Louisiana Department of Justice, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Louisiana State Police.