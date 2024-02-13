Governor Landry Issues Call for Crime Special Session

On Feb. 8, 2024, Governor Jeff Landry called the Louisiana Legislature to convene for a special session focused on tackling the issue of crime that is plaguing our state and holding us back. Throughout this session, the legislature will create laws that strengthen our criminal justice system and repeal soft on crime policies that enable criminals and hurt our communities.

“This special session begins to fulfill the campaign promises we made to the people of Louisiana to make our State Safe Again. No one, regardless of their neighborhood or zip code, should feel unsafe. We all want safer communities,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “We will defend and uplift our law enforcement officials and deliver true justice to crime victims who have been overlooked for far too long. I am eager to enact real change that makes Louisiana a safer state for all.”