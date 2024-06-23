Governor Landry Signs Act 114 to Allocate Waterfowl License Dollars to the Louisiana Duck License, Stamp, and Print Fund

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) would like to thank Governor Jeff Landry for signing Act 114 into law, as well as the Louisiana State Legislature and Representative Jerome Zeringue, for the passage of HB 559.

Prior to this bill, $10 from each waterfowl hunting license was allocated to the Duck License, Stamp, and Print Fund; now, all revenue from the waterfowl license will be allocated to the fund and reinvested into the management of waterfowl resources. These dollars will increase revenue in the fund by $375,000 annually. Half of the funds are expended for in-state management and half are leveraged as matching funds for conservation of waterfowl habitat in the breeding grounds.

Waterfowl licenses cost $12 for residents, $50 for non-residents, and $35 for a 5-day license.

This bill becomes effective on August 1, 2024.

Visit our website at Waterfowl -Hunting, Research, and Management | Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to learn more about LDWF’s waterfowl hunting, research, and management.