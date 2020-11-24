Governor outlines restrictions for modified Phase 2

Governor John Bel Edwards outlined the restrictions for the modified Phase 2 of reopening that will go into effect tomorrow, Nov. 25, and last until Dec 23.

Gyms, fitness centers, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, casinos and video poker, and non-essential retail will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Sporting events will remain at 25 percent or below capacity.

Churches and places of worship will remain limited to 75 percent capacity, as well.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 percent occupancy or up to 75 people, and outdoor gatherings limited to 25 percent occupancy or up to 150 people.

Bars can be open to on-premises inside consumption in parishes at 5 percent or lower positivity, limited to 25 percent occupancy with patrons seated and spaced out. Edwards encourages outdoor seating, however.

Bars in parishes over 5 percent positivity can still have outdoor consumption, limited to 25 percent, no more than 50 people with seated service.

The statewide mask mandate remains in effect.