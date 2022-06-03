Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs accepting scholarship applications

The Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs is accepting applications for its 2022 Scholarship Opportunity. The scholarship is funded through the sale and renewal of the American Indian license plates. Supplemental monies are sent directly to the college, university, or institute of American Indian students who are enrolled citizens of the following Louisiana tribes or groups:

Adais Caddo Tribe, Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb, Coushatta Tribe, Jena Band of Choctaw, United Houma Nation, Pointe-Au-Chien Tribe, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Chitimacha Tribe, Clifton Choctaw, Four Winds Cherokee, Louisiana Band of Choctaw, Biloxi CHitimacha Conf, Muskogee, Talimali Band of Apalachee, and the Natchitoches Tribe of Louisiana. The scholarship amount varies and will be determined by eligibility.

The deadline to complete an application is Friday, August 5. Those interested can complete an application for the 2022 scholarship opportunity here.