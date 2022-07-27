Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs Scholarship Applications Open Until August 5th

Federal Judge Sides with AG Jeff Landry, Blocks Enforcement of HISA Regulations in Louisiana
July 27, 2022
TPSO: Bayou Gardens Blvd. Lane Closure
July 27, 2022

The Governor’s office of Indian Affairs scholarship applications remains open until Fridaty, August 5.



With assistance from the Louisiana Indian Educational Association, the Office of Indian Affairs annually provides awards to Native American students from Louisiana tribes to attend a college or higher education institution of their choice. The awards are funded through proceeds received from the renewal and sale of special prestige license plates for motor vehicles representing Native American culture in accordance with RS 47:463:78 and recipients are selected based on academic and financial need.

Applications for the 2022 Scholarship can be found here. Click here for additional information on how to obtain the American Indian special plate.

 

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

July 27, 2022

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Announces Collaboration with Acadian Regions of Nova Scotia

Read more