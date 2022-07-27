Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs Scholarship Applications Open Until August 5th

The Governor’s office of Indian Affairs scholarship applications remains open until Fridaty, August 5.

With assistance from the Louisiana Indian Educational Association, the Office of Indian Affairs annually provides awards to Native American students from Louisiana tribes to attend a college or higher education institution of their choice. The awards are funded through proceeds received from the renewal and sale of special prestige license plates for motor vehicles representing Native American culture in accordance with RS 47:463:78 and recipients are selected based on academic and financial need.

Applications for the 2022 Scholarship can be found here. Click here for additional information on how to obtain the American Indian special plate.