Grand Isle is Coming Back Strong Following Hurricane Ida

Grand Isle announced loud and proud yesterday that the island is coming back strong!

They said in a post that the island is making progress in recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. They also announced businesses are opening once again and urge visitors to shop local to take part in supporting local business. They also encourage visitors to play a part by simply picking up litter and taking your trash with you to keep Grand Isle beautiful! Here is a working list of businesses that are currently open in Grand Isle:

Marinas: Bridgeside Marina & Cabins: 985.787.2419 Grand Isle Marina & Motel: 985.787.2500 Wakeside Marina: 985.787.2949 Hurricane Hole Marina: 985.787.3012

Restaurants, Stores and Seafood: Tommy’s Restaurant and Bar: 985.787.3165 Dean Blanchard Seafood: 985.787.3464 Sureway Grocery and Lumber: 985.787.3141 Grand Isle Supermarket: 985.787.7600 Landry’s Quick Stop: 985.787.2555 Jo-Bob’s Restaurant & Gas: 985.787.3707 Starfish Restaurant: 985.787.2711 Hurricane Hole Restaurant: 985.787.3663 Megan’s Snowballs

Charter Fishing: Visit https://www.townofgrandisle.com for a complete list of charter fishing guides.

Accommodations: Blue Dolphin Cabins: 985.787.3697 Blue Dolphin Inn & Suites: 985.787.3697 Hurricane Hole Motel: 985.503.1706 Landry House Bed & Breakfast: 985.787.2207 Sun & Sand Cabins: 985-787-2456 (Opening in April)

RV Parks: Island House: 985.360.6451 Island Palms: 985-805-6095 Easy E.Z. Mobile Repair: 985.278.8137 Fin Addicts RV Park: 225-413-8088 Island View RV Park: 985.787.7600 Anytime RV Park: 225.721.5694

Houses and Camps for Rent: Blue Moon Over Grand Isle- 985.787.4703 Camp Laid Back- 504.461.5570 Fish Commander- 225.445.1005 Vacajun Rentals- 504.628.1491

Lounges: Island Daiquiri- 985.787.2755 The Old Blue Marlin Bar Pirates Island Daiquiri

Real Estate/ Rentals: Coastal Realty Group- 985.787.3200 Grand Isle Properties- 504.915.5432 Island Realty- 985.787.2747 Karl Thayer & Assoc.- 504.628.0101

Other Businesses: A lit Bit of everything Auto- 985.293.4976 Island Golf Carts- 985.637.3177 Flair Hair Salon: 985.637.7704 Roussel’s Auto Repair- 985.787.3393 The Mer Maid Cleaning Comp.- 225.603.9444 Tommy’s Vacajun Hair Shop- 985.787.3588 Helen’s Tourist Services- 985.414.3316 South Beach Cleaning Service- 985.309.0395

Churches: Our Lady of the Isle- 985.787.2385 First Baptist Church- 985.787.3410 Grace Church Central Ave- 985.414.1373

Important Numbers: Town Hall/ Gas/ Garbage- 985.787.3196 JP Water Dept.- 985.787.2167 Police and Fire Dept.- 985.787.2104 Grand Isle Library- 985.787.3450 Dial 911 for Emergencies

If you are a Grand Isle Business and would like to be added to this list, please contact 985-787-2997.