Grand Isle is Coming Back Strong Following Hurricane Ida

Grand Isle announced loud and proud yesterday that the island is coming back strong!
They said in a post that the island is making progress in recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. They also announced businesses are opening once again and urge visitors to shop local to take part in supporting local business. They also encourage visitors to play a part by simply picking up litter and taking your trash with you to keep Grand Isle beautiful! Here is a working list of businesses that are currently open in Grand Isle:
Marinas:
Bridgeside Marina & Cabins: 985.787.2419
Grand Isle Marina & Motel: 985.787.2500
Wakeside Marina: 985.787.2949
Hurricane Hole Marina: 985.787.3012
Restaurants, Stores and Seafood:
Tommy’s Restaurant and Bar: 985.787.3165
Dean Blanchard Seafood: 985.787.3464
Sureway Grocery and Lumber: 985.787.3141
Grand Isle Supermarket: 985.787.7600
Landry’s Quick Stop: 985.787.2555
Jo-Bob’s Restaurant & Gas: 985.787.3707
Starfish Restaurant: 985.787.2711
Hurricane Hole Restaurant: 985.787.3663
Megan’s Snowballs
Accommodations:
Blue Dolphin Cabins: 985.787.3697
Blue Dolphin Inn & Suites: 985.787.3697
Hurricane Hole Motel: 985.503.1706
Landry House Bed & Breakfast: 985.787.2207
Sun & Sand Cabins: 985-787-2456 (Opening in April)
RV Parks:
Island House: 985.360.6451
Island Palms: 985-805-6095
Easy E.Z. Mobile Repair: 985.278.8137
Fin Addicts RV Park: 225-413-8088
Island View RV Park: 985.787.7600
Anytime RV Park: 225.721.5694
Houses and Camps for Rent:
Blue Moon Over Grand Isle- 985.787.4703
Camp Laid Back- 504.461.5570
Fish Commander- 225.445.1005
Vacajun Rentals- 504.628.1491
Lounges:
Island Daiquiri- 985.787.2755
The Old Blue Marlin Bar
Pirates Island Daiquiri
Real Estate/ Rentals:
Coastal Realty Group- 985.787.3200
Grand Isle Properties- 504.915.5432
Island Realty- 985.787.2747
Karl Thayer & Assoc.- 504.628.0101
Other Businesses:
A lit Bit of everything Auto- 985.293.4976
Island Golf Carts- 985.637.3177
Flair Hair Salon: 985.637.7704
Roussel’s Auto Repair- 985.787.3393
The Mer Maid Cleaning Comp.- 225.603.9444
Tommy’s Vacajun Hair Shop- 985.787.3588
Helen’s Tourist Services- 985.414.3316
South Beach Cleaning Service- 985.309.0395
Churches:
Our Lady of the Isle- 985.787.2385
First Baptist Church- 985.787.3410
Grace Church Central Ave- 985.414.1373
Important Numbers:
Town Hall/ Gas/ Garbage- 985.787.3196
JP Water Dept.- 985.787.2167
Police and Fire Dept.- 985.787.2104
Grand Isle Library- 985.787.3450
Dial 911 for Emergencies
If you are a Grand Isle Business and would like to be added to this list, please contact 985-787-2997.