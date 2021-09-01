Grand Isle: No one is allowed to enter the island at this time

From the Town of Grand Isle:

Today, Mayor, town council, parish officials, street

department, and chief of police met to discuss a plan

of action. As of now, the highway is covered with

sand, hazardous debris, electrical poles and it’s not

safe to travel. National Guard is currently on the

ground working to get the roads cleared. This will

take some time as the levels of sand and debris is

proving to be a big tasks to clear. Fema is on the

island assessing the damages and working to get

resources.

As of now, no one will be allowed to enter on the

island. We have no running water, gas, or electricity.

We are asking for your patience while we try to get

the island SAFE for passage.

Tomorrow, we will update you with more information regarding our plan of action moving forward.