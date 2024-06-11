Grand Isle Port Commission Announces Completion of ADA-Compliant Fishing Pier Repair Project

GRAND ISLE, LA. – The Grand Isle Port Commission (GIPC) is pleased to announce the recent completion of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant Public Fishing Pier at the end of Smith Lane on Bayou Rigaud in Grand Isle.

The Public Fishing Pier was built several years ago along the island’s bayside and has served as a popular place for recreational fishing for tourists. Located next to the Louisiana Dried Shrimp Company, this fishing area can draw a variety of sporting fish including redfish and drum.

The Fishing Pier was damaged by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. The GIPC was able to obtain funding through a FEMA Public Assistance grant along with matching funds from the state and Jefferson Parish to make the needed repairs and ensure the pier complies with ADA requirements. Repair work was completed recently by DHF Industrial LLC and included replacing some of the handrails and walkway, overhead lighting, restriping the handicap concrete parking spaces and resurfacing the parking lot within the perimeter fencing. New security cameras have also been installed to provide continuous surveillance and monitoring of the pier, adding safety for the public.

“We are glad to be able to continue to upgrade our public access facilities for tourism and for them to be able to enjoy around the clock fishing at this popular spot,” said Port Executive Director Weldon Danos. “Fishing is a way of life for many island residents and visitors, and we are excited to be part of this activity.”

The GIPC owns and manages the ADA Public Fishing Pier, which is always open and is well lit for nighttime fishing.

Located on Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, the GIPC was created in 1996 and regulates commerce and traffic at Grand Isle’s Port. The island is a hub for the petroleum industry, commercial fisheries and tourism, and the Port serves to promote safety and commerce of Grand Isle and the surrounding waters.