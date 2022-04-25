Grant applications now open for elevating or rebuilding homes

Terrebonne Parish is taking applications to elevate or demolish, and rebuild structures that were substantially damaged in Hurricane Ida. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched a new Flood Mitigation Assistance program called “Swift Current” that is intended to expedite a $40M program in Louisiana on a competitive basis. The program is focused on structures in socially vulnerable communities. The program can provide elevation of structures that need to come into compliance or demolition of a structure and rebuilding. People need to apply soon. All application forms should be submitted by the second week of May.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is holding three meetings to present options for funding to help homeowners in Terrebonne with substantially damaged homes to either elevate or demolish and rebuild their houses. Rostan Solutions, LLC has been hired by the Parish to present the basics of each program and to guide residents through an application process. Resources including examples of house plans, budgets, and application forms for partner agencies will be on hand.

Call Rostan Solutions at 985-235-0067 with questions or to apply online now.

Applications for primary residences that are substantially damaged and in lower income areas will be preferred over other structures for the Swift Current program. Experts will be on hand to talk about elevating or rebuilding homes for this program or the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that is also open for applications. Meeting information is as follows:

Tuesday May 3, from 4-7p.m. at Smithridge Gym, located at 4924 Bayouside Drive, Chauvin, LA 70344

After the damages from Hurricane Ida, demolition and rebuilding may be abetter option than elevating a house. Those who own damaged houses, but do not have enough insurance to demolish and rebuild their property on their own may want to apply for this grant. The grant is competitive statewide and will not provide immediate housing. As a longterm strategy the program can pay up to $150,000 to demolish and rebuild a house to approximately the same size plus additional funding for engineering, management, and relocation expenses. This project type is not available in the V zone (highest flood risk area).

The Parish President continues to support these applications and the Parish is working with partner agencies to help provide homeowners with grants or loans for any funding they need to provide as a match. Applicants may be required to pay 10 percent – 25 percent of the total project cost. Funding can supplement SBA loans, and be matched with SBA, USDA, or HUD funding.

Call 985-235-0067 for more information on elevation or reconstruction (not repair). Call 888-727-0228 if the structure is unsafe and needs to be demolished.

For further information about other programs that may be available, please contact the Parish Recovery Assistance Division at 985-873-6565 to get a letter of interest and start the application process. The Parish tries to match new applicants with any funding available.