Grant Funding Available for Downtown Main Street District Businesses

Houma Main Street is inviting downtown commercial building and/or business owners to submit applications for the Main Street Restoration Grant which offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

The grants are available for parapet Lighting, signage (restoration of historically significant/landmark signage or the restoration or replication of historic theater marquees), interior and exterior restoration projects. Houma Main Street applicants will have to compete statewide for funding along with other Main Street communities.

To be eligible for grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. The applicant must also be approved by the local Historic District Commision along with the Louisiana Main Street Office and must conform to the guidelines from the Secretary of Interior’s stands for rehabilitation.

The Houma Main Street Program has received nearly $100,000 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program over the years, initiating $600,000 in local projects cost plus associated jobs and economic stimulation.

To submit an application, a business/business owner needs to create an account with www.submittable.com, go to the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development landing page (culturaldevelopmentstateoflouisiana.submittable.com/submit), and select Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant 2021-2022.

Grant applications must be submitted online to Louisiana Main Street no later than Friday, July 30th. Contact Anne Picouat apicou@tcpg.org, (985) 873-6408, or visit the Houma Main Street office at 317 Good Street, Houma, LA 70360 for more information, application, and guidelines.