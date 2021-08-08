Grant to go towards New Basketball Court at Airbase Park

Jim Wendell, Terrebonne Parish Parks and Recreation Administrator, accepted a grant Wednesday, August 4 from Officer Daniels of Humanizing the Badge.

Humanizing the Badge is an organization that promotes and contributes to police officers and the community coming together to bring unity, understanding, and a better working relationship with the public.

Wendell said he has been working for months on about half a dozen small additions to the Airbase Park since TPR has taken over the operation of the splash pad. “Things are finally coming to fruition, and I am super excited for several upcoming announcements once we have secured funding,” he said.

Wendell is also a police officer in Lafourche Parish and applied for the grant to create a space where the youth of Terrebonne can challenge police officers to a ‘3 on 3’ or ‘6 on 6’ ball games, to play with their peers, and to have for use by several Houma Police Department officers who volunteer to coach youth basketball in the TPR programs. Wendell gave the $1,000 grant award to the recreation department and will go towards the construction of a half basketball court at the Airbase Park, near the Fraternal Order of Police Building. “As always, we welcome interested businesses to contact us for sponsorship and advertisement opportunities through naming rights and signage placed at the site of partnership,” Wendell said. TPR expressed the addition to the airbase park will be another positive move towards keeping kids off of the streets by doing something that is fun and constructive. The basketball court will also be open to the public.

“It completes me to see my four passions positively materialized and come together in one place to offer opportunity; Love for the community, community partnership, paying it back for kids and public service,” Wendell said.

TPR would also like to encourage the parish to vote for the "Bark For Your Park" grant that Terrebonne Parish is a finalist for. Click here to cast your vote.