Grant to provide assistance to residents 60 and older who suffered Hurricane Ida damages

Terrebonne Council on Aging is partnering with Bayou Community Foundation to provide financial assistance to residents 60 and older to replace furniture and appliances that were lost due to Hurricane Ida.

Provided through a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation, the funds will be available for a limited time and distributed on a first-come, first serve basis. The grant is available to residents of Terrebonne Parish who meets the following criteria:

Must be 60 years of age or older

Did not receive any monies from their homeowner’s insurance towards damaged contents-subject to verification

Personal property claim filed with FEMA has been denied (denial letter must be submitted)

Must not have a personal property claim “pending” or “under appeal” with FEMA

If financial assistance was received from FEMA towards the replacement of damaged contents (appliances and furniture), and the monies were towards meeting another need (for example: rent), then receipts and invoices must be submitted as proof of the expense

Must have or must be in the process of renovating a safe dwelling to keep/install said items safely.

Must be able to show proof of ownership or residency at dwelling (house of apartment)

Those who meet the requirements can schedule an appointment by contacting Terrebonne Council on Aging at (985) 868-8411 EXT 217.