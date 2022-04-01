Graves Announced Millions in Hurricane Ida FEMA Funds, Terrebonne School Board to Receive $11.M

April 1, 2022
April 1, 2022

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced yesterday that $16,664,881.40 in federal funding, as a result of Hurricane Ida, is headed to south Louisiana from FEMA.



Terrebonne Parish School Board will be receiving funds to establish temporary school facilities. The total project cost is $12,896,362 and FEMA will be providing $11,606,726.80.

St. John the Baptist Parish will receive the other allotted funds for debris removal. The total project cost for the parish will be $5,620,172.86, and FEMA is providing $5,058,155.57.

