Graves Announces Four Louisiana Shipyards Receive Grants to Improve Equipment and Boost Production

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced four investments in Louisiana shipyard jobs through U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) grants. The federal funding, made available through the MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Program, aims to support improvements and modernizations so that our shipyard workers can enhance their capabilities and performance in the global marketplace.
“Louisiana has some of the best boat builders in the world, but we have seen China and other countries build shipyards, fabrication facilities and subsidize metal costs to undercut our American workers. We can’t let this happen. These shipyards build for our military, energy industry, navigation and others. Their role in Louisiana’s economy and workforce is big, but our boat builders’ role in our national and energy security is even greater. We must maintain the edge and these grants help,” Graves said.
Projects and Details:
