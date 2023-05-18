Graves Announces Winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced the winners of the Louisiana 6th Congressional District Art Competition. Winning first place was Emma Collett, a student at St. Michael the Archangel High School. Her artwork, “The Silent Scream,” will be showcased in the corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol building for the next year.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge conducts the judging for the 6th Congressional District’s competition.

Other local entries will be displayed throughout Congressman Graves’ Louisiana offices, including:

2nd Place:

Allie Efferson

Central Private School

“Words Have Power”

3rd Place:

Autumn Herring

Walker High School

“Dichotomy of a Hero”

4th Place:

Allie Efferson

Central Private School

“Crow”

5th Place:

Callie Voisin

Vandebilt Catholic High School

“Where’d All The Time Go”

6th Place:

Miley Carl

Central Private School

“Just Keep Swimming”

Additionally, we let folks on Facebook weigh in and cast their vote, and they selected:

Facebook Favorite:

Ben Forbes

Central Private School

“See Oh Double You”

To view all of the photos in the Facebook Contest, click here.