Graves Co-Introduces Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) co-introduced the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) this week to safeguard federal funding for victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and sexual violence. VAWA authorizes vital programs at shelters and social service agencies that support women in crisis. Authorization expired in 2019 because of partisan efforts to include controversial policy provisions beyond the intent of the bill, but Congress has continued to fund VAWA programs via short-term spending bills. This version, whose author is New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, is a clean, one-year reauthorization.

“The statistics paint an ugly picture: it is unacceptable that one in three American women should experience domestic violence in their lifetime. In a better world, this bill would be unnecessary. In the real world, VAWA has been a critical tool for supporting victims in communities across the country since its enactment in 1994. VAWA funding has not only supported lifesaving resources for women in their worst moments, but it has led to stronger laws and better protections for victims throughout America. A lifesaving authorization like this shouldn’t be a political pawn in any year, but especially not when the pandemic and economic crisis have exacerbated the risks to women in danger of domestic abuse,” Graves said in a statement.

“As I have done in the past, I will continue to support programs that work to protect girls and women from these crimes. VAWA provides funding to ensure safety and support for survivors, increase prevention efforts, expand educational awareness surrounding domestic violence and sexual assault, implement training for health professionals and law enforcement, and coordinate responses across agencies,” the statement continues. “We will keep taking the necessary steps to move a bipartisan, clean bill that provides these critical resources for victims, and I am determined to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that VAWA does not lapse again.”