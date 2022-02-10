Graves Goes to Bat for Louisiana After Ida Victims are Ignored in Funding Bill

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves issued the following statement after the U.S House of Representatives leadership released a three-week government funding bill that contains zero funding for Hurricane Ida or Southwest Louisiana recovery efforts, but $350 million to “address water contamination from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility” in Hawaii.

“This legislation should have addressed our most urgent needs. There are still folks living in tents and hotels. Electricity is just coming back in some of the communities. Roofs remain damaged in some places. Our efforts to deliver hurricane recovery funding for the citizens of south Louisiana is already paying off but clearly there remains much work to be done. Governor John Bel Edwards also recently indicated that for Louisiana disasters alone, at least another $2.5 billion is required to recover. We’re also coming up on the second phase of the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program rate surges. Without a delay for Congress to work on a comprehensive long-term NFIP reauthorization, millions of Americans will see substantial flood insurance rate hikes. We will continue to work toward securing every penny possible and fixing bureaucratic processes that slow down the time it takes to deliver relief,” Graves said. “Since Hurricane Ida landfall, we’ve worked to secure millions to invest in projects that will make our communities safer – including passing a law with billions of dollars in recovery funding and flood protection investments for Louisiana. And while it is exciting to see some of those key hurricane protection, flood control, levee improvements and dredging projects funded, we will continue to highlight the gaping holes and hold those involved in the projects accountable to finish in an adequate timeframe.”

Graves attempted to add several amendments that were blocked by Democrat procedural maneuvers.