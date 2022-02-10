Graves Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Corps Accountable and Better Protect our South Louisiana Communities

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves introduced bipartisan legislation that would authorize billions in construction for several major hurricane protection projects and better protect our south Louisiana communities.

Within this bill – the Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement Act (SHORRE) Act – the Upper Barataria Basin Project, Lake Pontchartrain and Vicinity, and West Bank and Vicinity Hurricane protection projects would stand to gain. It also supports protection at Port Fourchon, lowers costs to the state for their work executing the Coastal Master Plan, confirms full federal responsibility for the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Restoration project and the Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive study – which Graves authorized in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020.

“Flooding and coastal land loss is a crisis too urgent to get stuck in the Army Corps’ tradition of paralysis by analysis. This legislation puts the focus on delivering actual results for Louisiana, ensuring positive outcomes that protect our homes, businesses, communities, and livelihoods. We have to keep building momentum on turning dirt, restoring our coast and protecting communities. Our state is all too familiar with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and this gives us another opportunity to hold them accountable to their mission of hurricane protection and flood control,” Graves said.

