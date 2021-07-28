Graves, Scalise and Carter Redirect Dredged Sediment to Coastal Restoration Projects Rather than Being Dumped in the Gulf

Through their advocacy, Congressman Garret Graves, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Congressman Troy Carter successfully amended the House Energy and Water spending bill to redirect dredged sediment to coastal restoral projects instead of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Coastal Louisiana is America’s coast. It is one of the most productive natural resource assets in the country and it’s worth saving. This amendment simply applies common sense by ensuring that when our navigation channels are dredged, the sediment is used to help restore the coast rather than being wasted in the deep waters of the Gulf. I appreciate the bipartisan leadership and vision of Congressmen Scalise and Carter to help make this a reality,” said Graves.

“I’m proud to join Reps. Carter and Graves in offering and passing an amendment highlighting the need for critical funding for coastal restoration in Southeast Louisiana. Our coastal wetlands serve as a first line of defense against powerful Gulf storms and protect Louisiana communities, families and businesses, while also providing critical habitat for wildlife and fisheries. Rebuilding our coast is essential to preserving our culture and strengthening our economy. Support for the Louisiana Coastal Area program ensures that coastal restoration projects that utilize dredged sediment are able to move forward, guaranteeing that this material is used to rebuild our vanishing coast, not just wastefully dumped in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Whip Scalise.

“I was proud to work with my fellow Louisianians, Whip Scalise, and Congressman Graves on this integral and bipartisan amendment that reflects one of the most important tasks our state faces: restoring our coast. Put simply, if we don’t restore our coast, nothing else we do will matter. Our coast is not only an economic powerhouse and environmental treasure, it is also physical safety for our neighborhoods. I am thrilled to announce that this amendment passed the House; moving us one step closer to securing $6 million in funding to continue using dredged material to rebuild our coast. This ‘beneficial use’ is one of the keys to creating new wetlands and a large part of our all-out effort to restore our beloved coast,” said Congressman Carter.