Graves Secures Funding to Fix Roadway that Leads to Thibodaux Regional and Nicholls

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) was able to secure nearly half a million dollars in funding for a new asphalt overlay of a 1.4 mile stretch of Audubon Avenue in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from LA-1 to the Terrebonne Parish line, that leads to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Nicholls University.

The Thibodaux Regional Medical Center annually sees 45,000 emergency room visits, 150,000 outpatient visits, and 250,000 physician clinic visits. The roadway is also the main artery to Nicholls’ campus, serving the university’s 6,000 students and 700 staff members, in addition to the Thibodaux community at large. The funding was included in the recent House-passed infrastructure bill and Graves initially secured support for the project in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“This is what real infrastructure solutions can look like. This project is improving a roadway that connects Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, sees approximately 7,000 vehicles a day, and provides access to both Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Nicholls State University. If enacted, the community’s health, safety and traffic congestion stand to gain,” Graves said.