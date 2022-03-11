Graves Secures Funding to Improve Performance of America’s Military

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) secured $3.57 million for LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center to help improve the performance and resilience of our military service members. With this funding, Pennington Biomedical will build upon its leadership in nutrition science for the U.S. military, designing nutrition programs that further improve the readiness of our warfighters, while reducing injury and recovery time. The funding will be available to the research center this year.

“We have the best military in the world, but that is not a reason to stop improving. Cutting-edge nutritional science and behavior technology-based programs that improve mental resilience, remedy the effects of post-traumatic stress, and keep our troops healthy are necessary and are pioneered at Pennington Biomedical. This is great for our military men and women and great for our country. I am thankful that this research begins right here at home, and I remain committed to building upon Pennington’s many successes,” Graves said.