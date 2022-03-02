Graves Statement on Emergency Oil Reserves Tapped

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) released the following statement after the Biden Administration announced it will tap our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR):

“The Biden Administration’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve announcement today is like using Flex Seal to plug a hole on the Hoover Dam. It may make them feel like they are doing something, but it is not a long-term solution. The spike in energy prices all Americans are paying is the result of self-inflicted bad decisions by Biden Administration officials. Blocking the production of American energy while increasing our reliance on Russian energy is beyond stupid, yet this is exactly what has happened. These very policies have effectively funded much of Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine and attack on freedom. We predicted this exact outcome and nothing but more pain is on the horizon without wholesale energy policy changes.“