Graves Statement on the Biden Administration Canceling Lease Sales, Two in the Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration canceling overnight –amidst record-high gas prices – planned offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico (and one in Alaska).

“The Biden Administration’s announcement that they will cancel new offshore oil and gas production approaches levels of irresponsibility and reckless stupidity never seen before. We are paying record prices for gasoline and to heat and cool our homes. Rather than using American energy sources to help solve the problem and lower prices, the Biden administration continues to carry out policies that only benefit Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and other apparent allies of this White House. It is past time for the administration to put Americans first. This is the only administration in modern history to not issue lands and waters for oil and gas production. Not only is this illegal, but it is hurting families across the country.”

To note, approximately 18 percent of U.S. oil and four percent of U.S. gas comes from these offshore areas.