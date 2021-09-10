Graves Tells Story of How Cajun ingenuity saved the Lafourche Community

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves visited Golden Meadow ten days after Hurricane Ida. “You’ve heard a lot of awful stories about the devastation caused by that incredible storm,” he said. “You’re well aware of the electricity that has been out all over the state. You’re well aware of the cell phones being down, internet being cut, water systems down, wastewater being out of service, and many, many other really difficult challenges. I want to tell you a good story.”

He stood in front of a levee known as the Larose to Golden Meadow system that is run by the South Lafourche Levee District. Graves said several years ago, South Lafourche Levee District’s Executive Director Windell Curole said the levee wasn’t high enough, and they needed to build it higher.

Windell started working towards getting funding and trying to bring the needed resources together to raise the levee. Unfortunately, the Corps of Engineers tried to tell Curole that they couldn’t do it by issuing cease and desist orders, but Curole refused to take no for an answer.

From there, he kept building the levee higher to make sure the area had the protection that it needed. Despite the Corps issuing legal letters, saying he didn’t have permits, and trying to stop him, the Executive Director kept going. The South Lafourche Levee District supported his actions.

Graves said in his visit, “And I’ll tell you, if Windell hadn’t persevered, kept pushing or took no for an answer if he hadn’t just stuck with his Cajun ingenuity and that sense that he had – this whole area where we are today would be underwater.” It was because of the perseverance that Lafourche Parish had the extra feet of protection against Hurricane Ida.

“Thank you for refusing to take no for answer,” Graves said. “Thank you for your perseverance. Thank you for forcing your Cajun ingenuity on the Corps of Engineers. You saved a lot of lives. You saved a lot of destruction. God bless.”