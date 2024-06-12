Greaux Lafourche Program to offer streamlined opportunity for teacher certification, bringing more qualified teachers to LPSD

Are you an uncertified teacher, ready to officially start your career and path to certification?

Greaux Lafourche is a free, year-long alternative teacher certification program for practitioner-eligible teachers in Lafourche Parish.

A team of Lafourche Parish School District administrators and instructional leaders will provide participants with the knowledge and skills they need to teach the children of our community through summer course-work combined with job-embedded layered support and continual guidance throughout the school year. At the end of the school year, participants who meet all program requirements will be eligible to apply for Louisiana level 1 certification in their chosen area of study.

“The landscape of the teaching profession is changing. More perspective teachers are choosing alternate pathways to certification,” explained Kelly Burlette, Supervisor of Data/Accountability for LPSD. “By offering this program, we are able to invest in the next generation of teachers to better prepare them to teach the children of Lafourche Parish.”

Participants interested in applying to the program must: Be practitioner eligible

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university

Overall 2.5 grade point average

point average Pass Praxis II content knowledge exam in their area of study

Maintain good standing within the

district

district Have their current school principal’s recommendation

Maintain a teaching position in Lafourche Parish School District in their chosen area of study Applications will open in December and will be due on April 1st, 2025. Participants will be asked to not only submit an online application, but also secure their current principal’s recommendation and submit a teaching video.

What else should I know?

Applicants must be practitioner eligible (passing Praxis content knowledge) by the application deadline.

Participants will be notified in April of their acceptance into the program. Once accepted, they will be asked to complete an application for practitioner license. All testing costs and LDOE fees will be the responsibility of the applicant. When would the program begin? Before summer coursework begins, a participant orientation will be held in the spring. All participants will complete general coursework beginning on June 2, 2025 and continuing through June 26, 2025. Participants working toward a certification in Special Education will have additional six days of learning, which extends through July 9, 2025. All coursework will be held from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport. Participants will be required to attend every day to fulfill internship requirements.

What are the areas of certification?

Elementary 1—5

English 6—12

Mathematics 4—8

Mathematics 6—12

Science 4—8

General Science 6—12

Social Studies 4—8

Social Studies 6—12

Special Education Mild/ Moderate Elementary 1—5 Middle Grades 4—8 Secondary 6—12

