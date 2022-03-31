Groundbreaking ceremony held for Menard Pedestrian-Bike Trail

In partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, The Lorio Foundation and the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program, the City of Thibodaux is constructing a pedestrian/bicycle path that will serve as a corridor between Nicholls State University and the downtown Thibodaux area. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 31, to signal the project’s upcoming construction. It was the vision of Mayor Eschete and Nicholls President Jay Clune to continue the efforts to transform our City into a more pedestrian/bicycle friendly environment and to promote these alternative forms of active transportation and exercise for the community.

The Menard Pedestrian/Bike Trail project construction should commence in April and should be completed in early Fall. The funding of the project is a collaboration between all of the partners. The additional partnerships with Nicholls State University and Duplantis Design Group have been beneficial in bringing this visionary project to fruition.