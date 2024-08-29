Guidelines released for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in Louisiana K-12 classrooms

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is equipping educators with resources to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom. The LDOE has developed a comprehensive new guide on the safe, ethical, and effective use of AI. Based on recommendations from the LDOE’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force, the guidance can be used by school systems to create their own AI policies.

“As the impact of artificial intelligence grows, it’s important we provide information on effective and safe utilization,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I’m excited to share the first edition of a living document we will update as this transformative technology evolves.”

Artificial Intelligence in Louisiana Schools benefits teachers, school leaders, and system leaders. It includes an overview of AI and the challenges it can present in education, steps for integration, safeguards, technical considerations, relevant laws and policies, and training and support.

“AI is already creating fundamental shifts in the classroom and in the way students learn,” said BESE President Ronnie Morris, who serves on Louisiana’s AI task force as well as the Southern Regional Education Board Commission on Artificial Intelligence in Education. “Through the work of the AI Task Force and the development of guidance for school systems, we’re taking a proactive approach to establishing best practices regarding the effective and ethical use of this technology. The publishing of these guidelines sets a basic framework to better leverage AI to the benefit of students and educators – establishing parameters while identifying and avoiding unintended consequences.”

The LDOE established guiding principles to ensure responsible and effective integration of AI technologies in Louisiana’s K-12 classrooms.

Data Privacy and Security – Robust data privacy and security measures must be in place to protect student information and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

Ethical Considerations – AI should be used according to ethical principles, including fairness and avoiding potential biases in algorithms and data.

Student-Centered Learning – AI should personalize learning experiences, address individual student needs, and promote agency and ownership over learning.

Transparency and Explainability – AI systems should be transparent and explainable, enabling educators and students to understand how decisions are made and ensuring accountability.

Professional Development – Ongoing professional development ensures educators possess the knowledge and skills to integrate AI effectively into their teaching practices.

