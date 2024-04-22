Guidry named new principal at St. Bernadette Catholic School

Mayor Kevin Clement reminds Thibodaux residents of golf cart regulationsApril 22, 2024
Aspiring Troopers Report for Louisiana State Police Cadet Class #104April 22, 2024
Stephanie W. Guidry has been appointed principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School for the 2024-2025 school year. For the past three years Mrs. Guidry has served at St. Bernadette, currently as assistant principal.
Guidry succeeds Dr. Elise LeBoeuf, who was selected last week as Vandebilt Catholic’s next principal for the upcoming school year.
“I am very grateful for Mrs. Guidry accepting the position of principal for the 2024- 2025 school year,” said St. Bernadette Catholic Church pastor Fr. Andre Melancon. “Mrs. Guidry is a proven educator who has the unwavering respect of her colleagues here at St. Bernadette. Her passion for curriculum development and providing attention to gifted children as well as students needing special accommodations will ensure that every child at St. Bernadette has the necessary tools to succeed. I am excited to work with Mrs. Guidry and our faculty to continue to move St. Bernadette forward.”
In her 37 years of experience in education, she has been entrusted with a variety of roles.Mrs. Guidry started her career in first grade at Upper Little Caillou Elementary, where outstanding leadership and mentoring guided and shaped her into today’s leader. She has experience teaching kindergarten through fourth grade and has worked with all grade levels as Terrebonne Parish School District’s 504 Coordinator.
“God led me to St. Bernadette three years ago, and I am excited to continue serving His will as principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School,” said Mrs. Guidry.
“Mrs. Guidry has been instrumental in the success of St. Bernadette Catholic School,” said Dr. Mark Williams, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “She communicates to others by her actions. She is a doer. St. Francis of Assisi reportedly once said, ‘preach the Gospel at all times. Use words if necessary.’ This quote describes Mrs. Guidry. She is a wonderful model of grace for our community. Her integrity and high standards speak for themselves. We expect her to perform very well as the principal at St. Bernadette.”
Mrs. Guidry is a dedicated educator, a loving wife to Byron Guidry, and a proud mother of two beautiful children, Alaina Guidry Talos and Jonathan Guidry. Her family is a testament to her nurturing and caring nature, which she brings to her role as principal.