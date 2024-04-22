Guidry named new principal at St. Bernadette Catholic School

Stephanie W. Guidry has been appointed principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School for the 2024-2025 school year. For the past three years Mrs. Guidry has served at St. Bernadette, currently as assistant principal.

Guidry succeeds Dr. Elise LeBoeuf, who was selected last week as Vandebilt Catholic’s next principal for the upcoming school year.

“I am very grateful for Mrs. Guidry accepting the position of principal for the 2024- 2025 school year,” said St. Bernadette Catholic Church pastor Fr. Andre Melancon. “Mrs. Guidry is a proven educator who has the unwavering respect of her colleagues here at St. Bernadette. Her passion for curriculum development and providing attention to gifted children as well as students needing special accommodations will ensure that every child at St. Bernadette has the necessary tools to succeed. I am excited to work with Mrs. Guidry and our faculty to continue to move St. Bernadette forward.”

In her 37 years of experience in education, she has been entrusted with a variety of roles.Mrs. Guidry started her career in first grade at Upper Little Caillou Elementary, where outstanding leadership and mentoring guided and shaped her into today’s leader. She has experience teaching kindergarten through fourth grade and has worked with all grade levels as Terrebonne Parish School District’s 504 Coordinator.

“God led me to St. Bernadette three years ago, and I am excited to continue serving His will as principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School,” said Mrs. Guidry.