Gulf Coast Recreational Red Snapper Season Could Be Cut Short Warn Members of Congress

Nearly 40 Members of Congress from across the southeastern United States have asked U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) Secretary Gina Raimondo to direct the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to allow better science and improved access to red snapper fishing opportunities.

The letter expresses strong concerns from dozens of Members of Congress that NMFS is attempting to use flawed science and a one-size-fits-all approach that would undermine the successful state management of fisheries negotiated seven years ago. Further, the federal agency’s efforts would result in fewer fishing days for anglers in the Gulf States and adverse economic impacts.

Specifically, the NMFS proposal would require all state fisheries data to be converted into a single federal system that is less accurate than the current state management data. Even the National Academies identified deficiencies in this federal system. This “calibration” would result in distorted federal management recommendations and completely ignore the most advanced assessment of red snapper ever done, the “Great Red Snapper Count” – that showed triple the fish assumed by federal assessments.

Congressman Garret Graves and Senator Roger Wicker spearheaded the letter in Congress.

“Red snapper is one of the most popular catches for Gulf anglers. The states have done a great job sustainably managing this important resource. States have the best available science and can make the best decisions for the species right off our coast – not someone in Washington, D.C. And, those pesky federal laws actually require the use of the best science. If NMFS’s deckhands would leave their cubicles and see the repercussions of their decisions, we wouldn’t need to keep having this discussion. Instead of providing common-sense proposals, they keep tying State and Federal management in a regulatory knot tighter than a Boy Scout could,” Graves said.

“NOAA’s proposed rule continues to rely on inaccurate federal data. NOAA’s insistence on keeping a flawed approach needlessly erodes the trust of many anglers throughout the Gulf region. For Mississippi, this rule would cut recreational red snapper quotas by 60 percent. This is unacceptable. I hope the Department of Commerce will reject this rule and agree to have a more thoughtful conversation with the Gulf states on this important issue,” Wicker said.

The full list of members joining Graves and Wicker is below.

Background: Throughout the season, each Gulf Coast state estimates how many red snapper their anglers are catching. Previously, the states’ annual fishing limit was set just below the total overfishing limit to ensure a sustainable fishery. While the federal overfishing limit was increased based on the Great Red Snapper Count (a robust, independent study Congress required to provide higher-quality fisheries data) NMFS has decreased the percentage of fish that anglers can catch compared to the sustainable limit.

Bureaucrats are taking the state data and watering it down through flawed methods – an inferior system called the Marine Recreational Information Program. The Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Management and Conservation Act requires that the best available data be used for decision-making and the Modern Fish Act requires NMFS to coordinate with states to get the best available data. It’s clear that these new efforts by NMFS do not rely on the high-quality data we know that our states are providing.

To see the proposed rule, click here.

“I am deeply concerned by the NMFS’s recent proposed rule regarding calibration and its apparent disregard for the Magnuson-Stevens Act. This state-management initiative is no small undertaking, and our Gulf States have gone above and beyond to ensure the best, most sustainable outcome. However, when NMFS ignores the Great Red Snapper Count and uses outdated and inaccurate data in their decision-making process, it does not seem committed to finding an effective solution to the issue at hand,” Senator Shelby said.

“Instead of using the most accurate information available, the NMFS prefers to use incomplete, flawed information to unnecessarily and severely limit fishing in Gulf states. In Texas we know how to manage our own natural resources, and we do it by looking at the facts and the science and making informed decisions. The federal government needs to follow our lead,” Senator Ted Cruz said.

“Management of the red snapper recreational fishery was built off legislation Congressman Graves and I introduced,” Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. said. “Once it became clear the Gulf Council couldn’t adequately manage this program, we stepped in to help. Successful state management will keep the fishery healthy and let families enjoy a day on the water.”

“The National Marine Fisheries Service’s proposed rule could hurt the fishing industry in Louisiana and other Gulf States because it is based on bad data. Louisiana’s commercial and recreational fishing industries are still rebuilding from several devastating hurricanes, and we need to help them move forward, not set them back,” Senator John Kennedy said.

“The failure of federal bureaucrats to follow the law or best available science puts recreational fishing, as well as conservation efforts in Mississippi, at an unacceptable disadvantage. The proposed red snapper rule must be rewritten to accurately reflect the reality of our situation in Mississippi and the Gulf of Mexico,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

“In Louisiana, we’re proud to be known as the ‘Sportsman’s Paradise’ and be home to some of the world’s best fisheries. That’s why it’s absolutely critical we keep unelected Washington bureaucrats out of the way so we can keep management of red snapper with the Gulf States’ experts who better understand the unique needs of our states,” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said.

“Fishing is a way of life in the southern United States. To have the National Marine Fisheries Service ignore or downplay state data and science when it comes to the red snapper fishery is an insult to the states and to the anglers who care deeply about access to our natural resources for current and future generations. The federal agency needs to follow the real science, not engage in political science, and withdraw its proposed rule. It needs to be a real partner with the states, not impose an outdated, one-size-fits-all policy,” House Committee on Natural Resources Ranking Member Bruce Westerman said.

“Recreational fishing supports many Southwest Florida jobs and is also a popular activity that Floridians have enjoyed for generations,”Congressman Vern Buchanan said. “Sustainable fishing practices, especially of Red Snapper, are essential to supporting this key Gulf Coast industry as well as the health of many different fish populations.”

“With the Mississippi Gulf Coast being one of the best red snapper fisheries in the entire Gulf, protecting our anglers, our local ecosystem, and their impact on our economy is a major priority that shouldn’t be inhibited by bureaucratic red tape,” Congressman Steven Palazzo said. “I know south Mississippi’s fishing community would be more than willing to work with the National Marine Fisheries Service in order to successfully do their jobs so long as the NMFS does theirs.”

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in advocating for more state management of their resources. We need to follow the best available science. This benefits everyone: from anglers, to the ecosystem, to the economy,” Congressman Austin Scott said.

“Red Snapper fishing is vital in my district and across the Gulf Coast. The National Marine Fisheries Service relying on outdated science is a misguided attempt that will single-handedly harm anglers across the Gulf of Mexico,” Congressman Randy Weber said. “My colleagues and I are urging Sec. Raimondo to rethink the NMFS proposed rule, immediately.”

“We need a new approach to fishery management that embraces each states’ role, especially for Red Snapper,” Congressman Buddy Carter said. “This rule proposed by the NMFS ignores the important data collected by states that has proven successful. As the South Atlantic Red Snapper fishery rebuilds its population, we cannot allow for this change in the Gulf of Mexico’s management to serve as a precedent for the Atlantic coast.”

“Once again, big government is interfering with state affairs and it’s impacting Florida fishermen. Red Snapper Season is popular and an economic driver in my district. No one knows the red snapper better than the people who live here. My colleagues and I are ready to help in any way we can to ensure the state’s initiative is successful,” Congressman Neal Dunn said.

“It is disheartening to see the federal government continue managing red snapper with outdated data collection practices and a flawed regulatory model. Since coming to Congress, we’ve worked with Congressman Graves and other Gulf Coast lawmakers to improve the management of our fisheries. We will continue to support greater authority at the state level and work to expand access for recreational fishermen,” Congressman Clay Higgins said.

“The Red Snapper fishery is a critical part of Florida’s economy. Secretary Raimondo and the Department of Commerce must reconsider their proposed rule because it relies on outdated and flawed data. It’s incredibly concerning that NMFS is failing to do their part in managing this resource and the regulatory burdens are preventing us from doing ours. My colleagues and I stand ready to work with the federal government so that states can best manage the Red Snapper fishery in the Gulf,” Congressman Greg Steube said.

“Folks in south Alabama know how much Red Snapper we have in the Gulf, and we know how to manage it right. The last thing we need is bureaucrats from Washington, D.C., preventing us from going out and fishing next summer,” Congressman Jerry Carl said.

“The Red Snapper fishery industry is a critical economic driver for many regions in our country. The National Marine Fisheries Service’s proposed rule would be a detriment to these regions and have serious implications. States understand how to handle their programs more efficiently than federal bureaucrats,” Congressman Carlos Gimenez said. “They should be given discretion, especially when they are committed to resorting to and making decisions based on the best available science.”

“It is time that this administration update its practices to reflect the best available science on Red Snapper. Outdated scientific models have consistently underestimated the actual Red Snapper population and the ideal harvest level for years. I urge the administration to follow Rep. Graves’ and Sen. Wicker’s lead and adopt improved best practices to allow the species to flourish,” Congressman Cliff Bentz said.

“Fishing is very a important industry for my district and the State of Texas. It is worrisome to see the National Marine Fisheries Service using outdated science which harms anglers and impacts this sector negatively. I am a firm believer that states know how to best manage their wildlife populations, including Red Snapper,” Congresswoman Mayra Flores said.

